Bakhtiar discloses details about several assassination attempts he was subjected to by PUK members 

Shafaq News/ The prominent leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mullah Bakhtiar, confirmed that he was subjected to an assassination attempt by "comrades", in reference to PUK members.

This came in an article by Mulla Bakhtiar, in which he disclosed details about the party's history and conflicts, in addition to several assassination attempts he was subjected to since 2005.

"In the fourth conference of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held on 9-25-2019, during which the party's co-chairman system was approved, and was agreed to establish the "Supreme Political Council for the interests of the Patriotic Union" headed by Kosrat Rasool and members of the party, including Mulla Bakhtiar."

Mulla Bakhtiar described the results of the conference as “mortal” and saw his inclusion in the council’s membership as an attempt to erase his presence within the party, but those who wanted to do so denied it, and turned to “corrupt” methods to end my physical presence, and not just my membership in the party.

Mulla Bakhtiar addressed Kosrat Rasul, "I don't think we agreed on this? We agreed to be in this assembly and we remained silent just to preserve the unity of the party and not ruin it. However, there are serious attempts to kill us as well...Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come."

In another part of the article, Bakhtiar addressed his speech to Hirokhan, a leader in the party and the wife of its founder Jalal Talabani, "You preferred mercy over the interests of the party, and therefore some of those around you have met your attempts in bad ways. They were near you, they were plotting against you."

Mulla Bakhtiar says that one of the goals of the Fourth Congress is to unify the party's ranks, but the results of the elections that were held on 10-10-2021 was the party's loss of additional seats, and it became clear that more than 300,000 voters no longer trust this party.

"Now the party's unity has gone with the wind...The party has become corrupt", he added.

Since July 2021, conflicts within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan emerged when Bafel Talabani overthrew his partner in the party leadership, Lahore Sheikh Janki Talabani, and declared himself the party's head.

Tensions escalated after the PUK's leadership accused Lahore Talabani of planting a spy device in Bafel's house and the assassination attempt the latter was subjected to recently.