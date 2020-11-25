Mullah Bakhtiar on his suspension from PUK: waiting for the position of the party's council

Shafaq News / The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mullah Bakhtiar, said on Wednesday that he will not respond to suspending his membership in the party before the Supreme Political Council of the party and its president, Kosrat Rasul Ali, announce their position from the decision.

Mullah Bakhtiar said in his meeting with a group of visual artists who announced their concern about the decision issued against him, that he is waiting for the position of the Supreme Political Council. Bakhtiar said, "this decision is a violation of the Union's internal system, the powers of the political council and the interests of the party, which, as far as I know, is headed by Kosart Rasoul. I have a position, and at that time, and in light of the council’s position, I will announce my stance on it."

The leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan decided recently to freeze the membership of the member of the Council, Mullah Bakhtiar, for three months and issued a warning to the Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, and the Deputy Chairman of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani.

A source in the council told Shafaq News Agency that Mullah Bakhtiar's punishment came for the issues he raised in his book "instead of diary" that he published recently.

The source added that the penalty directed at the Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, came for their participation in the meeting of the three presidencies of Kurdistan Region on the 17th of this month, despite the request submitted by the National Union to postpone it.

The meeting was dedicated to taking a position on the borrowing law approved by the Council of Representatives despite the opposition of all the Kurdish blocs because the salaries of the region’s employees were not included in it.