Bagheri to Barzani: our ties with Kurdistan is deeply-rooted

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri, met for talks on enhancing relations Tehran's ties with Baghdad, Erbil, during an official visit on Friday.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency, in a statement released earlier in the day, said Barzani received Bagheri in Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city. Bagheri arrived earlier that day after meeting senior officials in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also met with Bagheri. Both officials stressed the importance of developing economic and trade relations between Iran and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and underscored the need for regional security and stability.

In a joint press conference, Masrour Barzani said the talks touched on improving bilateral economic ties and supporting regional political stability.

"We addressed security challenges in the area and agreed that regional stability benefits both sides and all neighboring countries," Prime Minister Barzani said.

Bagheri emphasized the deep-rooted, historical, religious, and cultural ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, noting a "shared future" between both nations.

"Our relation with the Kurdistan Region is fraternal and deeply rooted. We share a common destiny," Bagheri said.