Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq and Kurdistan Region anti-corruption bodies agreed on Thursday to coordinate the pursuit of corruption suspects across administrative boundaries, including the execution of arrest warrants and recovery of illicit funds.

In a joint statement, the Federal Integrity Commission and the Kurdistan Region’s Integrity Commission stressed that geography should not obstruct cooperation or allow suspects to evade legal proceedings, pledging to work jointly to bring those wanted in corruption cases before the appropriate courts.

They described closer Baghdad-Erbil coordination as essential to restricting escape routes, preventing the concealment of illicit funds and strengthening efforts to return them to the public treasury in accordance with the constitution and applicable laws, including the amended Federal Integrity Commission and Illicit Gain Law No. 30 of 2011 and the amended Kurdistan Region Integrity Commission Law No. 3 of 2011.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation on training, awareness and preventive measures to improve oversight and promote integrity, transparency and accountability across the country.

The agreement follows a meeting on Wednesday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Federal Integrity Commission chief Mohammed Ali Muftan in Erbil, during which Barzani expressed readiness to fully cooperate with the commission and judicial authorities to uphold the law and safeguard institutional and judicial independence.

During the first phase of Iraq’s anti-corruption campaign, Iraqi authorities, in coordination with Kurdistan Region security forces, took custody of eight suspects arrested in Erbil, including three lawmakers, and transferred them to Baghdad for legal proceedings.

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