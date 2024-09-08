Baghdad, Erbil officials call for constitutional solution to disputes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Kurdistan regional officials on Sunday underscored the need to resolve their longstanding disputes in line with the Iraqi constitution, following a high-level meeting in Erbil.

In a joint statement, the Federal Ministerial Council for Economy and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said they held talks aimed at resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, with a focus on constitutional rights.

The meeting, hosted in the Kurdistan capital, was attended by KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Fuad Hussein, KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and other senior officials.

“Solving these issues is possible if the will and desire exist,” Barzani said, welcoming the federal delegation. He emphasized that the constitution and previous agreements should form the basis of any resolution.

“The federal government must treat all regions of Iraq fairly,” Barzani added. “As it defends the rights of citizens in Basra and Baghdad, it must equally defend the rights of those in the Kurdistan Region.”

Fuad Hussein, representing Baghdad, also called for a constitutional approach, saying, "This visit is intended to resolve the remaining issues."

Following the initial discussions, committees from both sides held separate talks in a positive atmosphere, according to the statement. The meetings are expected to continue for two days.