Authorities in Duhok warn not go out “unless absolutely necessary”

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Authorities in Duhok province issued a warning about an approaching wave of heavy rain.

According to a statement from Duhok Provincial Government, weather forecasts predict “heavy rainfall starting Saturday, with conditions expected to intensify on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds and frequent lightning activity.”

The authorities advised residents to remain indoors and “to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary during the adverse weather period. Emergency response teams from the municipality and civil defense are on standby to address any incidents arising from the severe weather.”

The statement also urged citizens to immediately contact relevant authorities in case of any emergencies during the expected storm.