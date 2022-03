Shafaq News / Luxembourg's Minister of foreign affairs, Jean Asselborn, arrived in Erbil today.

Mr. Asselborn and the delegation he is heading arrived today morning in Erbil, met the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and is expected to meet with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.

Yesterday, the Minister met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and President Barham Salih.