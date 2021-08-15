Report

Asayish reveals the circumstances of the assassination of the Iranian Kurdish leader Babakhani

Date: 2021-08-15T19:57:54+0000
Asayish reveals the circumstances of the assassination of the Iranian Kurdish leader Babakhani

Shafaq News/ Erbil's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) on Sunday disclosed the circumstances of the assassination of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Mousa Babakhani, naming the prime suspect in the case, Sarmad Daoud, who has been residing in Kurdistan's capital city under the pretext of "business".

According to the Asayish, Mousa and Babakhani, who apparently know each other prior to the incident, wandered in the markets of Erbil near the time of the latter's assassination. However, Mousa left Erbil to Khanaqin, then Iran, at 3:00 am on July 6.

The Asayish said that an arrest warrant was issued against Mousa and started an investigation into the case.

On July 7, Babakhani was found dead in a hotel room in Erbil, according to the Asayish.

The Iranian-opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party accused Tehran of being involved in the assassination.

