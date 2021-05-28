Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-28T15:29:40+0000
Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

Shafaq News / The Internal Security Forces in northeastern Syria, (Asayish) announced, on Friday, that more than a hundred bombs were removed in the city of Raqqa.

The Asayish said in a statement that residents reported about foreign objects in the Bedo neighborhood in Raqqa city, therefore Asayish specialized teams arrived at the site and removed 110 homemade bombs containing high explosives materials (TNT) without any material damages or human losses.

According to the statement, these bombs are of ISIS remnants.

Last Wednesday, Asayish also removed a missile left over from the Seif al-Dawla neighborhood war in the city of Raqqa.

related

Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Date: 2021-03-18 11:13:32
Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-14 16:07:53
Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-03-19 18:37:27
The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-26 11:32:42
Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-03-30 11:55:42
Asayish arrests more than 50 ISIS militants in Al-Hol camp

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Hiding in al-Hol: ISIS Sharia judge in the custody of the Asayish

Date: 2021-03-31 16:02:27
Hiding in al-Hol: ISIS Sharia judge in the custody of the Asayish

Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Date: 2020-12-27 10:14:48
Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish