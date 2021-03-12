Report

Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Date: 2021-03-12T18:31:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Media Center of the Internal Security Forces in northern and eastern Syria (Asayish) announced on Friday the killing of an ISIS official in Deir Ez-Zor.

“The Asayish Special Forces (H.A.T) raided an ISIS stronghold inside a house in the village of Al-Sabha in Deir Ez-Zor where it arrested nine ISIS leaders, and killed the “Wali (Governor) of Deir Ez-Zor” in the village of Hajna after more than an hour and a half of clashes.

It is noteworthy that on March 10, Asayish had arrested 30 ISIS members in Al-Hasakah and its countryside.

