Asayish hands over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T15:33:58+0000

Shafaq News / The Internal security forces in Erbil (Asayish) announced handing over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court. An official statement said that the two terrorists, namely Faris Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, and Andulkarim Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, are brothers, and were arrested back in October 21, 2021.

