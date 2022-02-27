Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish hands over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T15:33:58+0000
Asayish hands over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court

Shafaq News / The Internal security forces in Erbil (Asayish) announced handing over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court.

An official statement said that the two terrorists, namely Faris Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, and Andulkarim Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, are brothers, and were arrested back in October 21, 2021.

related

Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-05-08 06:49:09
Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-10 10:06:23
One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish member injured in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-27 12:43:29
Asayish member injured in al-Sulaymaniyah

Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa issues a statement on "Tasluja" incident

Date: 2021-02-10 15:44:04
Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa issues a statement on "Tasluja" incident

Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

Date: 2021-05-28 15:29:40
Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

The Asayish forces arrest three criminals in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-03-11 16:00:10
The Asayish forces arrest three criminals in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-06-17 16:05:50
Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Date: 2021-03-12 18:31:58
Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS