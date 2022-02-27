Report
Asayish hands over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-27T15:33:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Internal security forces in Erbil (Asayish) announced handing over two terrorists to the Nineveh Investigation Court.
An official statement said that the two terrorists, namely Faris Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, and Andulkarim Nouri Mohammad Ghadeer, are brothers, and were arrested back in October 21, 2021.
