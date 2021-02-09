Asayish arrests a suspect hung posters of a terrorist organization

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested a suspect who raised a flag of a terrorist organization in a village in "Shahrzour" District, Kurdistan region.

The Asayish Directorate in Shahrzour said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the security forces executed an arrest warrant against a suspect who hung "Ansar al-Islam" posters on the walls of a village in the district.

According to the directorate’s statement, the perpetrator admitted to the deeds he committed influenced by hatred speeches.