Artillery shell hits northern Duhok, no casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an unidentified artillery shell struck the yard of a house in the village of Koherzi, in the Al-Amadiyah district of northern Duhok Governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the incident caused widespread panic among the village's residents.

No casualties were reported.

Notably, similar attacks frequently targeted Koherzi in the Metin mountain due to the ongoing conflict between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the area. These operations often result in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.