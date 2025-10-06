Ankara extends al-Sulaymaniyah flight ban until 2026

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Turkiye extended its suspension of flights and airspace access to and from the Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport until next year.

In a statement on Monday, the airport administration said Turkiye’s civil aviation authority issued an official notice extending the ban until January 6, 2026.

Ankara first imposed the suspension months ago, halting all passenger and cargo flights to the airport and blocking aircraft from crossing Turkish airspace. Turkish officials linked it directly to security concerns tied to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkiye considers a terrorist organization.