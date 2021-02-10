Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Erbil hospital is now COVID-19 free

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-10T06:57:36+0000
An Erbil hospital is now COVID-19 free

Shafaq News / The director of Erbil Health Department, Dilovan Jalal, announced today that the Maryamana field hospital had discharged all COVID-19 patients after they achieved full recovery, noting that it had been returned to the Chaldean Church in Ankawa.

The church had decided in mid-August 2020 to allocate the hospital for COVID-19 patients, especially for critical cases in Erbil.

In a press conference held today with Bashar Matti, Bishop of the Chaldean Church in Ankawa, Jalal said that the Chaldean Mercy Association, and in cooperation with the Chaldean Association and several companies, opened the hospital to receive COVID-19 patients, noting that the hospital has a capacity of 100 Bed.

Jalal added that according to the statistics conducted in the southern regions of Iraq, the rate of cases has increased again, so the population must adhere to the preventive measures issued by the concerned authorities. 

related

Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Date: 2020-06-02 23:04:56
Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Date: 2020-09-16 14:46:02
Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Date: 2020-12-23 20:42:41
Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Masrur Barzani: the concerned committees between Erbil and Baghdad will intensify dialogues to find radical solutions

Date: 2019-07-17 13:13:03
Masrur Barzani: the concerned committees between Erbil and Baghdad will intensify dialogues to find radical solutions

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10
Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Erbil Airport reopens and imposes measures

Date: 2020-08-01 12:30:02
Erbil Airport reopens and imposes measures

Erbil police arrests four suspects in Farmanbaran incident

Date: 2020-09-26 16:24:39
Erbil police arrests four suspects in Farmanbaran incident

Barzani discussed the region's development with the Armenian Consul in Erbil

Date: 2021-02-02 14:31:39
Barzani discussed the region's development with the Armenian Consul in Erbil