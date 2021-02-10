An Erbil hospital is now COVID-19 free

Shafaq News / The director of Erbil Health Department, Dilovan Jalal, announced today that the Maryamana field hospital had discharged all COVID-19 patients after they achieved full recovery, noting that it had been returned to the Chaldean Church in Ankawa.

The church had decided in mid-August 2020 to allocate the hospital for COVID-19 patients, especially for critical cases in Erbil.

In a press conference held today with Bashar Matti, Bishop of the Chaldean Church in Ankawa, Jalal said that the Chaldean Mercy Association, and in cooperation with the Chaldean Association and several companies, opened the hospital to receive COVID-19 patients, noting that the hospital has a capacity of 100 Bed.

Jalal added that according to the statistics conducted in the southern regions of Iraq, the rate of cases has increased again, so the population must adhere to the preventive measures issued by the concerned authorities.