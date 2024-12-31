Al-Sulaymaniyah police on high alert ahead of New Year celebrations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Directorate announced that its forces are on high alert as part of a comprehensive security plan to ensure public safety during New Year celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Chief Brig. Gen. Aram Mohammed Salih said police units have been instructed to implement security measures aimed at maintaining stability in the city and surrounding areas.

"Since December 25, our security forces, in collaboration with other agencies such as the Anti-Crime Unit and Civil Police, have begun executing a wide-ranging security plan to ensure public safety," Salih said.

The preparations, he added, include a designed plan involving all security institutions in the province “to provide a secure environment for locals and tourists from central and southern Iraq, who are expected to visit the region during the holiday.”