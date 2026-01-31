Al-Sulaymaniyah marks Idris Barzani anniversary with ceremonies

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Saturday marked the 39th anniversary of the death of Kurdish political leader Idris Barzani through official and cultural ceremonies.

Event supervisor Behest Bahroz told Shafaq News that the events, which drew attendance from academic, cultural, and political figures, aimed to commemorate “a deeply rooted memory in Kurdish collective consciousness.”

The program included a documentary reviewing Barzani’s life and political activity, alongside academic papers discussing his views on Kurdish rights at the local and national levels.

Organizers also held a book exhibition and cultural activities, during which researchers presented analytical readings of Barzani’s impact on modern Kurdish political history.

Idris Barzani passed away on January 31, 1987, in Slivana, in the eastern Kurdish city of Urmia, and was initially buried alongside his father, Mustafa Barzani, in Ashnoyeh. Authorities transferred their remains to the Kurdistan Region on October 6, 1993, and reburied them in Barzan, where their tomb later became a site visited annually by thousands of citizens.

Barzani took part in the 1961 Kurdish uprising and joined the 1970 negotiations with Baghdad, which addressed Kurdish autonomy through dialogue. He also pursued contacts with the United States and Iran as part of efforts to seek external support for Kurdish political demands.