Al-Sulaymaniyah inaugurates Iraq's largest pediatric ICU

Shafaq News / The Health Directorate of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate announced today, Wednesday, the inauguration of the largest specialized pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Iraq, with support and assistance from various government and private entities.

This initiative is set to alleviate financial burdens on families, potentially sparing them from the necessity of selling their properties due to the exorbitant costs associated with treatment at private hospitals.

Hawal Abu Bakr al-Sulaymaniyah’s governor, stated, "Inaugurating this ICU represents a significant achievement for the healthcare sector in Iraq, in general, and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and al-Sulaymaniyah, in particular. This unit will alleviate the considerable strain on Shar Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah."

For his part, Dr. Bashdar Abdullah, the Head of Dr. Jamal Pediatric Hospital, expressed, "The largest specialized pediatric ICU in al-Sulaymaniyah has been inaugurated, its renovation was undertaken by the al-Sulaymaniyah Provincial Administration, with its necessities provided by the al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate. Eight sections were refurbished and equipped through the efforts of the UN Special Rapporteur (UNSR) organization. Staffing was facilitated by the General Directorate of Health, along with support from Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)."

Dr. Sabah Horami, the General Director of al-Sulaymaniyah Health, affirmed that "the opening of the largest specialized pediatric ICU in Iraq, situated at the pediatric Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah, signifies a monumental achievement for the directorate."

He added that "the collaborative efforts of various parties, over an extended period, have culminated in the inauguration of this ICU, which will provide exemplary services to the governorate’s children. It stands as a distinguished model of cooperative endeavor."

Highlighting a pressing issue faced by the healthcare sector, particularly in al-Sulaymaniyah and Iraq as a whole, the General Director of al-Sulaymaniyah Health emphasized that "the scarcity of intensive care remains a significant problem, burdening citizens due to its unavailability in most public hospitals. This forces individuals to resort to private hospitals, where costs range from 500 thousand to 3 million dinars per night, a substantial financial burden for citizens."

He clarified that "the opening of this ICU will alleviate the burdens of intensive care for families that were compelled to sell their homes or belongings to cover the costs of private hospital ICU. While we have not completely resolved the issue, we are contributing to the solution and have comprehensive plans for addressing the matter in al-Sulaymaniyah."

Horami affirmed that "the KRI’s government succeeded in appointing many contract employees, despite the absence of current appointments. The remaining personnel were appointed through the head of the PUK."

The General Director of al-Sulaymaniyah Health highlighted that "the directorate proposed to the regional government (KRG) the establishment of a government-supported intensive care hospital for individuals aged 18 and above, with a nightly cost not exceeding 200 thousand dinars. This cost would cover treatment and equipment expenses exclusively."