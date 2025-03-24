Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts Arab cycling championship after a 40-year wait

Shafaq News/ Iraq will stage the Arab Road Cycling Championship in Al-Sulaymaniyah this October after securing approval from the Arab Cycling Federation, the Iraqi Cycling Federation announced on Monday.

Invitations have been extended to Arab Federation President Faisal Al-Qassimi and Secretary-General Ismail Al-Hosani to visit Baghdad for coordination meetings and to inspect preparations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Federation President Ali Hamid confirmed, noting, “The site visit will assess organizational and logistical readiness to meet international standards.”

Hamid highlighted Iraq’s push to reassert its presence in regional sports after more than four decades, “aligning with the government’s policy to promote athletics.”

The Arab Road Cycling Championship is one of the top competitions in the region and is expected to feature leading teams from across the Arab world.