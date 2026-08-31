Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Doctors in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), successfully performed the first total shoulder replacement surgery at Shar Hospital, the province’s General Directorate of Health announced on Monday.

The procedure replaced the right shoulder joint of a patient who had long suffered severe pain caused by joint deterioration, which had impaired daily activities and eventually affected the patient’s ability to sleep.

In May, doctors at Kirkuk Maternity and Children Hospital operated on a 20-day-old infant with an extremely rare congenital condition, in what the hospital described as Iraq’s first surgery of its kind, with only 22 cases documented worldwide, while a medical team at Kirkuk’s Azadi Teaching Hospital performed the province’s first complete removal of the pericardium, the membrane surrounding the heart, on a 19-year-old patient suffering from chronic inflammation.

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