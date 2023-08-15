Al-Sulaymaniyah gears up for international tourism exhibition

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Tourism in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced today, Tuesday, the completion of all preparations for the launch of the al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition, featuring the participation of 100 local, Arab, and international companies.

During a press conference, Ali Raouf, the Director-General of the Tourism Directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah, stated, "All preparations have been finalized for the commencement of al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition, which aims to invigorate the tourism landscape in the region."

He added, "More than 100 companies, spanning various domains of tourism services including hotels and tourist centers, will participate in the exhibition, hailing from local, Arab, and foreign backgrounds."

Raouf elucidated that "the exhibition is scheduled to commence on the 18th of August and will continue for a span of four days at the International Fairgrounds in Tasluja."