Al-Sulaymaniyah airport starts operating Direct flights to Germany

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-14T07:17:32+0000

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah international airport, in the Kurdistan Region, announced that it will start operating direct flights to/from Germany. The airport's administration said in a statement that every week, the airport will operate two flights to Dusseldorf and one flight to Munich.

related

The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Date: 2020-09-14 09:55:08

Bach Katchi Park: where Foreign workers spend the weekend in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-01-15 17:46:04

Al-Sulaymaniyah University bans using "North Iraq" in academic theses

Date: 2021-11-20 21:13:49

Al-Sulaymaniyah police demands detention of Shaswar Abdul Wahed

Date: 2021-05-16 17:07:29

One killed and several injured in Al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrations

Date: 2020-12-08 12:15:59

Turkish warplanes strike Penjwen of Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-08-24 07:38:37

Cancer patients in al-Sulaymaniyah call on Kurdistan MoH to provide their medicines

Date: 2021-06-06 10:39:30

80% of al-Sulaymaniyah voters have received their cards, IHEC official says

Date: 2021-09-16 10:08:08