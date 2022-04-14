Report
Al-Sulaymaniyah airport starts operating Direct flights to Germany
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-04-14T07:17:32+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah international airport, in the Kurdistan Region, announced that it will start operating direct flights to/from Germany.
The airport's administration said in a statement that every week, the airport will operate two flights to Dusseldorf and one flight to Munich.
