Al-Sulaymaniyah activists seek recovery of stolen public funds

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Activists and civil society organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, called on Tuesday for eliminating corruption, recovering stolen public funds, and holding all those involved accountable.

During a protest press conference, organizing committee member Sawara Mahmoud said “fighting corruption requires addressing its roots instead of relying on temporary measures,” stressing the need for serious action across Iraq.

Participants urged comprehensive measures targeting all individuals and groups involved in corruption and public fund theft, without political exemptions or special protections. “Recovered funds should be returned to the state treasury to help address financial challenges, including delayed salary payments affecting public employees, particularly in the Kurdistan Region,” they added.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business figures, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far