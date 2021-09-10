Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor: the displaced need the international community's support

Shafaq News/ The head of the local government in al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, revealed that 185 persons live in camps in the governorate, stressing that they cannot be forced to leave and return to their homes.

Abu Bakr pointed out that this large number of displaced people awaits the support of civil society organizations, the international community, and the European Union, because they are in dire need of continuous aid, and are draining the governorate's potential.

The governor added that the strategic plan for electricity in al-Sulaymaniyah will provide 40% of the power supply, noting that the local government will work to preserve the environment from the energy consumption's repercussions.