Al-Sulaimaniyah gears up for 17th annual DBX international exhibition

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaimaniyah City will host the 17th edition of the DBX International Exhibition, set to take place from September 18 to 23, 2024.

According to a statement by the Al-Sulaimaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “the event is being held under the patronage of the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, with organizational oversight provided by the Al-Sulaimaniyah Chamber of Commerce. The exhibition will see broad participation from government and private sector institutions.”

The statement highlighted the involvement of several government entities, including the Al-Sulaimaniyah Governorate, the Baghdad Investment Authority, the Al-Sulaimaniyah Investment Directorate – part of the Kurdistan Investment Board, the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, the Kurdistan Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Industrial Development Directorate, and the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The exhibition will feature over 120 local and international companies from various sectors and benefit from significant media coverage from major outlets and television channels.

The DBX exhibition is an annual destination for business leaders and government delegations across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. It reinforces its role as a key platform for trade exchange and economic cooperation.