Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts the 14th DBX International Exhibition

Shafaq News/ The 14th DBX International Exhibition is scheduled to be held in al-Sulaymaniyah, with the participation of 160 local and foreign companies.

The director of relations and media at the Iraqi company "Taqadom" said, "our company holds the DBX exhibition annually under the supervision of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in al-Sulaymaniyah, the governor of Sulaymaniyah, and the concerned parties."

He also indicated that this year the 14th International DBX Exhibition will last for six days with the participation of 160 local and foreign companies.

The companies participating in the exhibition are specialized in the fields of food, construction, communications, technology, engineering, cleaners, cosmetics, clothing, car accessories, publishing and printing, books, health, furniture factories, electricity, and household needs.

He added that these companies will come from eight countries including Iran, Egypt, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Lebanon, and Jordan, companies from the Iraqi Ministry of Industry, and European and U.S. agencies that have clients in Kurdistan Region.