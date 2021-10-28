Babel hosts an international industrial exhibition

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of Iraq's Minister of Industry, Manhal Abdul Khabaz, Babel kicked off the activities of the governorate's first International Expo for Domestic Industries earlier today, Thursday.

The head of the International Group for International Expos and Conferences administration, Mahmoud Abdul Karim al-Rubaie, said 150 domestic and international companies from 23 Arab and non-Arab countries in different economic sectors.

"Work is underway to activate the industrial projects in the mid-Euphrates territory and revitalize the economy of the country," he explained.