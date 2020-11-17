Al-Araji: those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar will be deported
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-11-17T13:36:36+0000
Shafaq News / The delegations of the federal government and the Kurdistan Region held a meeting today, Tuesday, in the presence of the region's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, and National Security Adviser in the federal government, Qasim Al-Araji, and the representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the latest developments about the implementation of the Sinjar agreement.
Ahmed said in a joint press conference with Al-Araji, "we held a fruitful meeting on the implementation of the Sinjar agreement."
For his part, Al-Araji confirmed the important relationship between Erbil and Baghdad and enhancing mutual trust between the two sides, adding that meetings will continue to resolve the differences and outstanding issues between the two sides.
He added that the Sinjar file is very sensitive, and that the supreme committee formed by the federal government and the regional government has taken new steps regarding this file to normalize the situation in Sinjar, stressing that there is a real will from the people of the district to manage it and deport those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar.