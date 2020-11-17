Al-Araji: those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar will be deported

Shafaq News / The delegations of the federal government and the Kurdistan Region held a meeting today, Tuesday, in the presence of the region's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, and National Security Adviser in the federal government, Qasim Al-Araji, and the representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the latest developments about the implementation of the Sinjar agreement.

Ahmed said in a joint press conference with Al-Araji, "we held a fruitful meeting on the implementation of the Sinjar agreement."

For his part, Al-Araji confirmed the important relationship between Erbil and Baghdad and enhancing mutual trust between the two sides, adding that meetings will continue to resolve the differences and outstanding issues between the two sides.