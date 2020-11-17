Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Araji: those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar will be deported

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-17T13:36:36+0000
Al-Araji: those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar will be deported

Shafaq News / The delegations of the federal government and the Kurdistan Region held a meeting today, Tuesday, in the presence of the region's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, and National Security Adviser in the federal government, Qasim Al-Araji, and the representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the latest developments about the implementation of the Sinjar agreement.

Ahmed said in a joint press conference with Al-Araji, "we held a fruitful meeting on the implementation of the Sinjar agreement."

For his part, Al-Araji confirmed the important relationship between Erbil and Baghdad and enhancing mutual trust between the two sides, adding that meetings will continue to resolve the differences and outstanding issues between the two sides.

He added that the Sinjar file is very sensitive, and that the supreme committee formed by the federal government and the regional government has taken new steps regarding this file to normalize the situation in Sinjar, stressing that there is a real will from the people of the district to manage it and deport those who want to destabilize the security of Sinjar.

related

Kurdistan Minister of interior discloses the details of the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-09 16:43:46
Kurdistan Minister of interior discloses the details of the Sinjar agreement

PKK seizes administrative position in Sinjar with the force of arms, local official says

Date: 2020-10-09 18:12:33
PKK seizes administrative position in Sinjar with the force of arms, local official says

Sinjar ’displaced return is optional

Date: 2020-10-10 12:35:10
Sinjar ’displaced return is optional

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Kurdistan Democratic Party praise the SINJAR historic agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 17:09:13
Kurdistan Democratic Party praise the SINJAR historic agreement

An explosion in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 11:26:23
An explosion in Sinjar

Yazidi women to have more job opportunities after Sinjar agreement, Rebar Ahmed says

Date: 2020-11-10 10:51:39
Yazidi women to have more job opportunities after Sinjar agreement, Rebar Ahmed says

Barzani Charity Foundation supports the displaced in Sinjar

Date: 2020-09-19 12:02:30
Barzani Charity Foundation supports the displaced in Sinjar