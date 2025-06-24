Airstrikes hit PKK positions in Duhok province

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok province on Tuesday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the raids targeting PKK sites in Mount Metine, overlooking the district of Al-Amediya in northern Duhok.

No confirmed details regarding casualties or damage yet.

On May 12, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) declared it would disband and lay down its arms, marking the end of more than 40 years of armed conflict.