Activists detained in Khanaqin without formal charges

Shafaq News/ Security forces hold activists in the demonstrations that took place recently in Khanaqin in custody with no formal charges filed, activists in the district revealed.

Activists told Shafaq News Agency, "Security forces arrested a group of activists involved in the demonstrations, including Rabaa', a Muay Thai professional from Bakhtiari, without disclosing a reason for the arrest."

The demonstrators called on the local authorities to release the detainees, respect law and Freedom of speech, and disclose the motive of the arrest to the public opinion.

An official source said that the Investigation Court in Khanaqin had assigned a public defense attorney to the detainees, indicating that they might be able to bail themselves out by next week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent contacted the Deputy Commissioner of the district, Delir Hasan, who refuted the allegations without providing any details.