Activist: 381 Turkish airstrikes conducted on four villages in Duhok in 2024

Shafaq News/ A local activist from the Al-Amadiyah distrcit in Duhok province revealed on Thursday that the number of Turkish airstrikes targeting four villages in the province last year reached 381, noting that artillery shelling continues daily.

According to a report compiled by the activist, who preferred to remain anonymous, the four villages are located in the Nahili area. “The airstrikes targeted various areas, including valleys and residential zones, causing both human, material, and environmental losses.”

The activist's report further detailed that "Sifa Valley was the most affected, with 138 airstrikes, followed by Mewin Valley with 67 airstrikes, and Qajo Valley with 16 airstrikes. The remaining strikes, out of the total 381, targeted other sites such as Sari Ashti, Gali kuir Valley, Kharki Diri, Kri Diri, Pira, the Garmavi Valley, and the Hasara Cave, all of which are within the borders of the villages of Goharze, Blava, Sirkli, Mirstak, and Barji."

In addition to the airstrikes, the activist pointed out that the Nahili and Brikari areas are subjected to daily artillery and helicopter bombardment by Turkish forces, with over 20 strikes per day on average. This intense shelling has led to the "deterioration of local living conditions, with residents suffering from continuous displacement and the loss of their livelihoods in agriculture and livestock."

Another source informed Shafaq News on Wednesday that the vicinity of the villages of Blava, Barji, and Sirkli had been subjected to heavy artillery shelling from tank guns and medium-caliber machine guns.

The source noted that "these areas have been under continuous bombardment by the Turkish army for over a week, centered around the peaks of Mount Matin," adding that "the shelling targets PKK positions, where the group's members are stationed in caves and shelters scattered across the mountains, in a geographically challenging environment that complicates access to these sites or accurately determining the extent of the losses."