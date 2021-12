Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Department announced that more than 489,000 people have received their 2-doses COVID-19 vaccine.

The department said in a statement that 282,607 people received the first dose, 206,682 others have received two doses, while 105 received the third dose until now.

Out of 489,000, 126,570 people were over 50 years old, the statement said, noting that more than 300,000 males and 188,000 females received the vaccine.