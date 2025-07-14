APIKUR: Ready to resume exports via Turkiye pipeline

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) endorsed, on Monday, renewed talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad to resume oil exports through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline.

In a statement, APIKUR—representing eight international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region—confirmed that its members joined a high-level meeting with federal and KRG officials two days earlier, declaring its readiness to restart shipments to the Ceyhan port, contingent on clear financial terms and enforceable contract commitments.

At a meeting on July 12, @apikur_oil member companies reiterated to Kurdistan Regional Government and Government of Iraq that they are prepared to immediately resume exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline once binding agreements are in place that ensure payment certainty for… pic.twitter.com/maBwD6Ysni — APIKUR (@apikur_oil) July 14, 2025

The association also underscored that any restart must include binding guarantees from Baghdad to honor production-sharing contracts and ensure prompt payment for both outstanding and future oil deliveries.

Exports through the pipeline have been suspended since March 2023, following a tribunal ruling that ordered Turkiye to pay Iraq $1.5 billion for unauthorized transfers. Ankara rejected the decision, demanding Erbil to take on the liability, prompting the shutdown.