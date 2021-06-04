Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-04T09:45:57+0000
A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News/ The local government in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate joined the citizens in Haji Awa district in turning sadness into a beautiful green memory grows on the roads.

The Haji Awa district in Al-Sulaymaniyah launched an initiative to planting trees to honor the victims of Covid-19. A first-of-kind tradition in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

That began two years ago when a family member of a Covid-19 victim planted the first tree, later the city's municipality adopted the idea to become a tradition.

So far, there are about 800 planted trees in different parks in the city.

Hiwa Abdullah, an official in Haji Awa municipality told Shafaq News Agency that this initiative aims to express loyalty to the victims as well as to increase the green space in the city.

related

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-16 12:51:55
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 52 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-05 17:38:38
COVID-19: 52 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Date: 2021-05-27 16:26:15
COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

COVID-19: 754 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-14 13:21:25
COVID-19: 754 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-03-14 12:10:14
COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-13 13:44:55
Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-12 12:30:41
Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-06-11 10:46:09
Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan