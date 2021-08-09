A soon-to-be-held meeting discusses the implementation of the Joint Security Coordination Agreement

Shafaq News/ A military commander in the Peshmerga revealed that an expected meeting was held between the Ministries of Defense and the Peshmerga, to implement the Joint Security Coordination Agreement in the disputed areas.

The deputy commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga, Major General Muhammad Rostom, told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting will discuss the implementation of the rest of the provisions of the joint coordination agreement in the disputed areas in Diyala and other governorates, after opening four security coordination centers earlier in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Makhmour.

Rustom added, "a security coordination between the Peshmerga and the defense ministry followed the formation of the joint security coordination rooms, to exchange security information, to hunt down ISIS terrorists, and protect security sectors and the Peshmerga units movements."

The military commander stressed the need to prevent ISIS movements in the areas controlled by the Peshmerga on the outskirts of Diyala and other governorates.

The details of the joint coordination agreement between the Ministries of Defense and the Peshmerga include openinf four joint coordination centers in Makhmour, near the Erbil borders, in Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin, and Khanaqin in Diyala.

The first item of the agreement has been resolved, which is opening operations centers, while the three remaining items of the agreement are still under negotiation between the two sides.