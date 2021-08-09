Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A soon-to-be-held meeting discusses the implementation of the Joint Security Coordination Agreement

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-09T13:48:58+0000
A soon-to-be-held meeting discusses the implementation of the Joint Security Coordination Agreement

Shafaq News/ A military commander in the Peshmerga revealed that an expected meeting was held between the Ministries of Defense and the Peshmerga, to implement the Joint Security Coordination Agreement in the disputed areas.

The deputy commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga, Major General Muhammad Rostom, told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting will discuss the implementation of the rest of the provisions of the joint coordination agreement in the disputed areas in Diyala and other governorates, after opening four security coordination centers earlier in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Makhmour.

Rustom added, "a security coordination between the Peshmerga and the defense ministry followed the formation of the joint security coordination rooms, to exchange security information, to hunt down ISIS terrorists, and protect security sectors and the Peshmerga units movements."

The military commander stressed the need to prevent ISIS movements in the areas controlled by the Peshmerga on the outskirts of Diyala and other governorates.

The details of the joint coordination agreement between the Ministries of Defense and the Peshmerga include openinf four joint coordination centers in Makhmour, near the Erbil borders, in Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, east of Saladin, and Khanaqin in Diyala.

The first item of the agreement has been resolved, which is opening operations centers, while the three remaining items of the agreement are still under negotiation between the two sides.

related

Iraqi army and Peshmerga close ISIS outlets between Diyala and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-29 12:44:45
Iraqi army and Peshmerga close ISIS outlets between Diyala and Kurdistan

Healthcare officers arrested in Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah for corruption

Date: 2021-07-29 15:19:46
Healthcare officers arrested in Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah for corruption

Iraq establishes four joint coordination centers in the disputed areas

Date: 2020-09-06 14:40:06
Iraq establishes four joint coordination centers in the disputed areas

KDP sues Al-Hashd to regain one of its headquarters in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-07 15:14:09
KDP sues Al-Hashd to regain one of its headquarters in Diyala

Kurds may obtain two Parliamentary seats in Diyala's disputed areas, Kurdish officials say

Date: 2020-10-15 17:12:12
Kurds may obtain two Parliamentary seats in Diyala's disputed areas, Kurdish officials say

A Kurdish official in Diyala highlights the marginalization of the Kurds in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-21 12:54:15
A Kurdish official in Diyala highlights the marginalization of the Kurds in the governorate

About 12 billion$ of bilateral trade between Iran and Iraq

Date: 2020-11-19 13:50:35
About 12 billion$ of bilateral trade between Iran and Iraq

With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-05 19:52:40
With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala