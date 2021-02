Shafaq News/ Three rockets landed inside and near Erbil International Airport, counter-terrorism services announced moments ago, Monday.

According to a brief statement of the CTS posted on Facebook, two rockets landed inside Erbil International Airport, while a third landed outside the airport, without providing further information.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a missile fell on the wall of the Naz City complex, formerly Zakaria’s apartments, and injured two people.