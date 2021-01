Shafaq News / The Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Riwaz Faiq, announced that a meeting between Kurdistan political parties will be held, sponsored by the region's presidency.

This came in a press conference held by Faiq, after a meeting of the Presidency of Parliament with the Kurdish parties.

"During the meeting, we reached an agreement to address the region's presidency and hold a meeting with the Kurdish parties to reach a unified position before it is too late", Faiq said.