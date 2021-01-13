A major shuffle in the administration of Kurdistan's Ministry of Interior, official states

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-13T10:10:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The Director-General of Kurdistan Region Police, Major General Tariq Ahmed, announced on Wednesday that the Regional Ministry of Interior intends to introduce major changes in its administrative structure. Major General Ahmed's statements came in a press conference held in the Soran district of Erbil governorate. The Director-General of Kurdistan Police Department explained that those changes fall within the framework of the government's program to activate the service work for citizens.

related