Erbil talks: Sweden & Kurdistan eye closer ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rêber Ahmed met with a Swedish parliamentary delegation in Erbil to discuss regional developments, the minister’s office said.

The delegation, part of the Swedish Parliament’s Friends of Kurdistan group, was led by Ola Möller and included lawmakers Kadir Kasirga and Leif Nysmed. Shorsh Kadir, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s representative to Sweden, also attended the meeting.

The talks focused on political and security developments in the region, ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks, and strengthening cooperation across various sectors.