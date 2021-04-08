Kurdistan's Ministry of interior: the citizens did not adhere to the preventive measures

Shafaq News / The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan, Rebar Ahmed, attributed imposing the partial lockdown in the region to the surge of COVID-19 cases and the citizens' failure to adhere to preventive measures.

The Minister's statement came on the sidelines of signing a memorandum of cooperation with South Korea to assist the displaced persons and refugees in the region.

Ahmed said that South Korea is one of the countries that annually contribute to providing aid to the displaced persons and refugees in the Kurdistan Region, as it meets the necessary needs for the camps.

Ahmed added that South Korea donated more than 300 thousand dollars to the displacement camps in the region during the current year.

In another context, Ahmed said that due to the outbreak of the new variant of COVID-19, all countries were forced to reimpose a lockdown, stressing the need to adhere to preventive measures.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region announced a partial lockdown for four days.