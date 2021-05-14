A group of Turks that attacked Kurdish family are arrested

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad revealed, on Friday, that a group of Turks that attacked Kurdish family had been arrested.

A statement indicated that Al-Haddad made phone calls with the Iraqi foreign minister, the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, the Turkish consul in Kurdistan, and the Iraqi ambassador in Ankara, demanding an urgent investigation “to uncover the circumstances of the incident and take all necessary measures to prevent these attacks that harm the interests of the two neighboring countries.”

The statement added that after Al-Haddad’s calls, the assailants were arrested and referred to the Turkish judiciary.

Earlier, a video circulating on social media showed on Friday a group of Turks severely beat a Kurdish man in Turkey’s Antalya.

According Shafaq News Agency’s information, the Kurdish family had travelled to Turkey for tourism during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, when they were going to the city of Antalya, a group of four Turks abused and insulted them racially on the main road to the city of Mersin.

They also threw stones towards the family which injured the father and his 12-year-old son.

Turkey’s historic relationship with Kurdistan Region has wavered between indifference and courtship, but the constant has been a layer of mistrust emanating from both.

Amid this mistrust, Turkey and Kurdistan have multiple cultural and economic relations.

The main problem is the conflict between Turkey and PKK fighters. The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.