9KG hashish busted: Garmian’s Asayish arrest three men

Shafaq News – Garmian

Security forces seized large quantities of narcotics and arrested three traffickers in Kurdistan's Garmian Administration, the Asayish Anti-Narcotics Directorate declared on Wednesday.

In its statement, the Directorate explained that the operation, carried out in Saleh Agha village in Qoratu sub-district, led to the seizure of 9 kilograms of hashish, 45 grams of a substance identified as “Bimolet,” and 92 methadone tablets.

Noting that the three detainees had been preparing the drugs for distribution across the Kurdistan Region, the statement added that the suspects remain in custody under Article 25 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, while further investigations are ongoing.

Authorities across Iraq have identified 2,300 trafficking victims and dismantled more than 1,800 networks over the past three years. Despite these efforts, the country remains on the US State Department’s 2024 “Tier 2 Watch List,” which includes countries that fall short of anti-trafficking standards but are taking steps to improve.