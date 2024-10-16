Iraqi authorities dismantle major drug trafficking networks in recent operations

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Anti-Narcotic Directorate, part of the Ministry of Interior, announced, on Wednesday, a significant security breakthrough within the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the directorate revealed that it “successfully dismantled key local and international drug trafficking networks as part of ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade. “

The authorities seized 71 kilograms of Captagon and Tramadol in Al-Anbar and Saladin governorates, along with the arrest of those involved in smuggling and trading these substances.

The operation follows another major success in which 27 kilograms of crystal meth were confiscated in Basra, Maysan, and Nineveh, resulting in further arrests of traffickers.

The Directorate stated that more details will be released once investigations are complete.