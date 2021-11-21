750 archaeological sites discovered in Erbil

سیاسة

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-21T11:31:37+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in Kurdistan Region that 750 archaeological sites had been discovered in the region.

The ministry said in a statement that the archaeological survey project in the Erbil plain is considered one of the most important archaeological projects in the Kurdistan Region, adding that this project was launched in 2012, and is supervised by Harvard University, and the Directorate of Antiquities in Erbil.

The statement explained that annually, during an entire semester, a team of Kurdish archaeologists, in cooperation with the American University teams, conduct comprehensive field surveys.

