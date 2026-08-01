700 Erbil fires in 2026 trigger tougher safety crackdown

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, has recorded nearly 700 fires since the beginning of the year, including 87 vehicle fires, the city’s Civil Defense Directorate reported on Saturday.

During a press conference, Directorate spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed revealed that 20 oil refineries operating without official licenses in the Qushtapa area were also closed. Stressing that authorities had intensified inspections of unlicensed oil facilities, he vowed strict penalties against businesses, markets, and commercial establishments that fail to comply with fire prevention and safety requirements.

“The campaign will continue to target unauthorized oil depots and refineries,” Saeed added, citing a fire that broke out earlier today at an unlicensed oil refinery in the Shamamak area.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026