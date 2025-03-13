Kurdistan’s Erbil: Landmine explosion kills one

Shafaq News/ A landmine explosion in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), killed one person, the Civil Defense Directorate in Rawanduz district revealed on Thursday.

Karwan Mirawdeli, the district’s Civil Defense Director, told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, identified as Mohammed Hassan, was among three individuals who had gone to Mount Rula (جبل رولة) earlier in the day when the explosion occurred.

“Specialized teams are working to retrieve the body,” Mirawdeli said, adding that Hassan was married and came from the village of Chola Merk in the Khalifan district.

In February, a seven-year-old child, Hamrin Yadigar, was killed by a landmine explosion while playing in the village of Haji Awadi in the Kifri district, Garmian province.