Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate recorded 42 Omicron cases today.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman al-Barzanji, revealed that dozens of Omicron cases are registered every day in the region.

Last week, the head of al-Sulaymaniyah health department revealed that several swabs suspected to show positive Omicron results had been sent to the central laboratory in Baghdad to be tested.