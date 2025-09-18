$400K renovation revives Salahuddin High School in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Saluhaddin High School reopened in Kurdistan's al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday after a $400,000 renovation funded by the international foundation Vision Education.

The inauguration, attended by the provincial governor and local officials, marked the completion of a years-long project to modernize the facility. Project Supervisor Keilan Yahya told Shafaq News that work included classroom repairs, refurbished restrooms, a solar-powered water and electricity system, roof restoration, and new ventilation and cooling units.

The school now features a science laboratory, computer lab, library, cafeteria, and updated sports areas. “This project was designed to create a better environment for students to learn and grow,” Yahya added.

Iraq’s public education sector has long suffered from overcrowding, underfunding, and outdated infrastructure, making private and international contributions essential to improving classroom conditions.

