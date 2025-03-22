3.0 earthquake shakes Kurdistan-Iran border

2025-03-22T12:34:01+00:00

Shafaq News/ A mild earthquake struck near the Iraq-Iran border on Friday evening, registering a magnitude of 3.0, according to Iraq’s General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.

The tremor was recorded approximately 15 kilometers north of Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region. Residents in the surrounding areas reported feeling the quake with varying intensity.

No casualties or damage were reported.

