Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) have opened 236 new schools and kindergartens for the 2026-2027 academic year as more than 1.75 million students are set to return to school, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information said on Saturday.

According to the figures shared, the Kurdistan Region has more than 7,590 schools, with 476 new classrooms added to existing facilities and 2,650 educational institutions renovated. Schools employ 168,735 people, including 107,426 permanent teachers, 30,090 contract teachers, and 31,219 other employees.

The KRI’s 16 public universities and 18 private universities have a combined enrollment of 186,400 students, including 145,513 at public institutions and 40,887 at private universities.

Read more: Overworked Iraqi private school teachers demand reform